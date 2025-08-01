Aquarius: Begin your day with light exercise—it’s a great way to boost your mood and build a positive routine. Making this a daily habit will help you feel better both physically and mentally. Your strong understanding of money management will benefit you today, as the amount you save could help you overcome future financial challenges. However, be mindful of your stubborn nature—it may upset family members and close friends. On the brighter side, love is in the air! You and your partner may share a deep emotional connection today, strengthening your bond. Avoid engaging with individuals who could harm your image or reputation. A heartfelt embrace from your spouse will bring warmth and comfort after a long time. If you're planning to visit a relative with your family, it’s a great day to do so—just steer clear of bringing up unpleasant past events, as it may lead to awkward moments. Remedy: For better harmony in the household, switch on a white zero-watt bulb in the northwest corner of your home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.15 pm.