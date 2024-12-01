Aquarius: You will feel a surge of energy today, but work pressure might leave you feeling irritated. Past financial decisions could catch up with you, creating a pressing need for money with no immediate solution. Consider visiting friends who may need your support—it could also uplift your spirits. Be cautious in your relationships, as the interference of a third person could lead to tension with your beloved. Avoid taking your partner for granted, as doing so could strain your bond. While you may finally get some time for yourself, household responsibilities might consume much of it. Additionally, a secret from your past could unintentionally hurt your spouse, so be prepared for an open and honest conversation. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 2 pm.