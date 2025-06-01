Aquarius: Today, you may find yourself faced with important decisions that could leave you feeling anxious or uneasy. Take your time—clarity will come. On the brighter side, long-overdue payments or financial dues are likely to be recovered, bringing some relief. It’s a favorable day to dedicate time to others—your kindness will be appreciated. A sudden romantic encounter could leave you feeling both intrigued and confused, so trust your instincts before making any moves. Be mindful not to reveal too much about your plans, especially in professional matters—oversharing could jeopardize your progress. Although the Moon’s position suggests you’ll have ample free time today, you might struggle to make the most of it. Your spouse will likely express deep appreciation for you—cherish this warmth and create lasting memories together. Remedy: Offer a Sindoor ka Chola (vermilion robe) to the idol of Lord Hanuman to invite positivity and strength into your life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.