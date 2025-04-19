Aquarius: Today, your energy levels will be through the roof! If you’ve borrowed money from anyone, it’s time to settle your debts—doing so is essential to maintaining your financial balance, even if it feels challenging. Social gatherings will offer a great chance to build meaningful connections with influential and important people, so be sure to make the most of these opportunities. Your beloved will bring immense joy to your day, boosting your spirits and filling your heart with happiness. With some free time on your hands, you’ll be able to tackle unfinished tasks that have been lingering, bringing you a sense of accomplishment. Your life partner will feel especially wonderful today, making your relationship feel even more harmonious. The stars suggest a short, enjoyable trip with loved ones—this is the perfect time to create lasting memories together. Remedy: For financial progress and to ease the negative influence of Mercury, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food. This practice will help propitiate Lord Vishnu and promote your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm.