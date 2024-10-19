Aquarius: It’s time to embrace spirituality as a powerful way to combat mental stress. Engaging in meditation and yoga will help strengthen your mental resilience. Today, your parents may become concerned about your extravagant spending habits, which could lead to their frustration. Be mindful that problems may arise at home if you neglect to spend quality time with family members. A new romantic interest could lift your spirits and keep you in a cheerful mood. To truly enjoy life, make sure to carve out time to connect with friends as well—staying isolated will not bring you support. It seems that your spouse will shower you with special attention today, so take advantage of that warmth. If you have a favorite sport, make sure to play it today. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, bury five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 6 pm.