Aquarius: Your mind will be open to positive influences today. Financially, things will improve as you recover delayed payments. However, you may have unexpected guests arriving in the evening. Be cautious, as there’s a chance of being misunderstood in matters of love. Success is within reach, but it will require you to make important changes gradually, one step at a time. You can pleasantly surprise your spouse by setting aside your work to spend quality time together. Though your busy schedule might cause your partner to question your loyalty, by the end of the day, they will understand and embrace you with affection. Remedy: Worship Lord Krishna to foster happiness, satisfaction, and contentment in your home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.