Aquarius: Avoid letting your unpredictable nature create rifts in your marital relationship, as such behavior may lead to regret later. Though money may slip through your hands easily, your favorable stars will ensure a steady flow of finances. It’s a good day for handling domestic matters and completing long-pending household tasks. A disagreement with your partner may arise if you insist on proving yourself right, but their patience and understanding will help ease tensions. Some of you may face unexpected travel, which could feel hectic and tiring. Be mindful not to take your partner for granted, as this may spark conflict. Remember, while others can guide you with advice, the ultimate solution to your life’s challenges lies within your own efforts. Remedy: Incorporating scented items or fragrances into your daily routine will support better health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.