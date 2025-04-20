Aquarius: Stay calm and composed today, as challenges may arise—losing your temper could lead to unnecessary complications. Remember, anger is only a moment of madness, and mastering it will bring you strength. Businesspeople may experience a wave of joy from unexpected profits or a pleasant financial surprise. It’s also a good time to support children with their studies or schoolwork—they’ll appreciate your guidance. Your bond with your partner is strong, and nothing can come between your love. The day may begin with some fatigue, but as it unfolds, positive outcomes will start to emerge. By evening, you’ll find time for yourself—perhaps to reconnect with someone dear. You and your spouse are likely to share a beautiful moment today, one that becomes a cherished memory. Remedy: Feed fish with wheat flour balls to attract positivity and maintain well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.