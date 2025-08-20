Aquarius: Work on building a harmonious attitude—harboring hatred can harm you more than you realize. Remember, negativity may seem to win quickly, but goodness lasts longer. If you have been involved in betting or gambling, losses are likely today, so it’s best to stay away. Don’t let family tensions distract you; instead, treat difficult times as opportunities to learn life lessons rather than indulging in self-pity. Your partner may pleasantly surprise you with something beautiful, filling your day with love. At work, taking on extra responsibilities could bring better pay and a stronger position. However, avoid wasting your free time, as it may leave you feeling restless and low. Married life will feel truly romantic, as love continues to grow even after marriage. Remedy: Avoid creating obstacles in auspicious events like marriages, as doing so weakens Venus. For financial stability, steer clear of such actions.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.