Aquarius: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you immense joy today. It’s a reflection of your selfless nature—like a tree that offers shade to others while standing in the sun itself. Your financial situation is set to improve, possibly through speculation or an unexpected gain. Friends will add sparkle to your day with fun plans for the evening, and you may even encounter someone intriguing who captures your interest. It’s best to postpone new projects or major expenses for now. While taking a stroll in the park, you might bump into someone from your past with whom you once had differences—an opportunity for closure or reconciliation may arise. The day also brings warmth and harmony to your married life. Express your love openly and remind your partner how deeply you care. Remedy: For professional success and steady growth, offer raw milk on a Shivlinga.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.