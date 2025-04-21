Aquarius: You’re likely to engage in sports or physical activity today to keep your stamina up and energy flowing. Although you may not always focus on finances, today could bring a moment of realization about the true value of money, especially if unexpected needs arise. The health of your parents might weigh on your mind, bringing some concern. On a brighter note, you’ll feel the depth and sincerity of your partner’s love—it will touch your soul. A significant decision at work may come your way, and taking swift, thoughtful action can set you apart. Listening to your subordinates might reveal valuable insights. After a long stretch of busy days, you might finally get some alone time—but a domestic chore could end up taking a chunk of it. Despite recent challenges, today promises a sense of bliss and emotional warmth in the presence of your spouse. Remedy: To enhance harmony and happiness within your home, consider hanging cream, white, or soft pastel curtains—they bring calm, light, and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.