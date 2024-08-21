Aquarius: Your candid and fearless opinions might hurt a friend's feelings today. You could find yourself in an exciting new situation that also brings financial benefits. Attending social events may connect you with influential people. Your love life will reach new heights, starting with the joy of seeing your partner's smile and ending with shared dreams. The work you do today will bring long-term benefits. Students may struggle to focus on their studies, and you might spend time idly with friends. An emotional heart-to-heart conversation with your spouse is likely. Remedy: Wearing red clothes more often can be beneficial for your health.

• Lucky Color: Purple

• Lucky Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM