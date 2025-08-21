Aquarius: Your generous nature will prove to be a blessing, helping you rise above negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, and ego. It’s a high-energy day with chances of unexpected financial or personal gains. Reviving old contacts and relationships will work in your favor. Romance will take center stage, filling your heart with joy. At work, if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to approach someone, today may finally bring that opportunity. You might plan to reorganize and declutter your home, though your busy schedule could prevent it. The evening, however, promises to be truly special, as you share memorable moments with your spouse. Remedy: Show respect and affection to your mother, mother-like figures, and elderly women to invite steady progress and growth in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3 pm.