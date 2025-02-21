Aquarius: Harboring feelings of hatred can be costly, as it weakens your tolerance, clouds your judgment, and may create lasting rifts in relationships. Financial gains are likely through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Your high energy and enthusiasm will lead to positive outcomes and help ease domestic tensions. Romance blossoms as a friendship deepens into something more meaningful. Take some time to read spiritual books today, as they may provide insight and help resolve certain challenges. You will also realize just how much you mean to your spouse. Use this day to educate younger ones about the importance of water conservation. Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and a silver-foiled Chola (Chandi Ka Warq) to Lord Hanuman for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 3.20 pm to 4.20 pm.