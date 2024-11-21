Aquarius: Take some time to relax and rejuvenate today—treat yourself to a soothing oil massage to ease muscle tension. Financial gains are likely, but rising expenses may make saving a challenge. Approach personal matters with generosity, but be mindful of your words to avoid unintentionally hurting loved ones. Your romantic life might encounter some turbulence today, so handle situations with care. Professionally, you’ll excel in handling significant land deals and coordinating entertainment projects. To make the most of the day, prioritize carving out some "me time" amidst your busy schedule. On the personal front, you might see a bold and assertive side of your spouse, which could leave you feeling a bit unsettled. Remedy: Share food with the poor and needy to bring positivity and harmony into your life.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.