Aquarius: Your strong health will enable you to actively participate in sports competitions. Expect significant profits in business today, with opportunities to elevate your venture to new heights. Spending time with friends will add joy and relaxation to your evening. Your partner’s eyes will convey something deeply meaningful, strengthening your connection. Your ability to grasp new concepts will be outstanding today, so make the most of it. If you’re open to the guidance of others, it could lead to meaningful benefits. Your married life will feel especially beautiful today—plan a special evening to celebrate your bond. Remedy: Foster happiness at home by respecting and honoring the women in your life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.