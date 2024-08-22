Aquarius: You’ll finally find relief from the long-standing tensions and stresses in your life. This is the perfect time to make lasting changes to your lifestyle to keep those worries at bay. Be sure to invest your money wisely. Friends and family will be a great source of encouragement. Plan something special for the evening, and make it as romantic as possible. This is also an excellent time to build professional connections in other countries. While you’re often busy meeting your family’s needs, today you'll have the chance to take some time for yourself and perhaps explore a new hobby. You and your spouse will relive the beautiful romantic moments from the past. Remedy: For financial success, apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM.