Aquarius: Don’t let small matters weigh on your mind. Focus on making wise investments for a better future. Avoid imposing your opinions on friends and relatives, as it could unintentionally irritate them and work against your interests. Love knows no bounds, and today, you’ll truly feel its limitless and magical nature. You may spend much of your day resting at home, but by evening, the value of time will become clear to you. Life feels enchanting when your partner shows their amazing side, and today promises to be one of those special days. Your talents and qualities will earn you well-deserved recognition from others. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, offer one red chili, 27 grains of lentils, and five red flowers at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.