Aquarius: Stay alert today, as someone may try to make you the scapegoat. Stress and tension could rise. You might go out with your spouse to buy some important items for the household, but it could put a strain on your finances. You’ll enjoy quality time with family and friends. In love, it’s going to be a wonderful day, and long-delayed decisions will be made. Plans for new ventures will be organized and set in motion. You’ll challenge your mind today—some of you might play chess or solve crosswords, while others could write a story, poem, or work on future plans. If you and your spouse have been feeling down lately, today will bring a lot of fun and laughter. Remedy: Helping people with leprosy and caring for those who are hearing or speech impaired will contribute to maintaining good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5:45 pm.