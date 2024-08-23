Aquarius: Be mindful of your impulsive and stubborn tendencies, especially at social gatherings, as they could dampen the mood. While you seem attuned to what others need from you, avoid being overly generous with your spending today. Some pending household tasks will require your attention. A sudden romantic encounter might leave you feeling uncertain. Your communication skills will stand out, making a strong impression. After a challenging period in your marriage, today brings a renewed sense of happiness. You may find yourself drawn to spiritual activities like visiting a temple, helping the needy, or practicing meditation. Remedy: For continued good health, soak barley overnight and feed it to animals and birds in the morning.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM.