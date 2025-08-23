Aquarius: Make room for some fun today—sports and outdoor activities will bring you both energy and joy. Be mindful of your planning, as unrealistic financial decisions could create a shortage of funds. The domestic environment may feel unpredictable, but love will add sweetness to your day, like rich chocolate. You’ll find ample time for yourself, which you can use to fulfill personal desires, read, or enjoy your favorite music. At the same time, be prepared for possible disappointment in your relationship—an issue with your partner could test your patience and even strain your marriage. On a lighter note, the foodie in you may get indulged, perhaps by relishing delicacies or dining at a restaurant with exotic cuisine. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.