Aquarius: Dedicate your free time to hobbies or activities that bring you joy. Be cautious with your finances—avoid overspending and steer clear of unreliable financial schemes. Your casual and unpredictable behavior might frustrate someone you live with, so try to be more considerate. There’s a strong chance you’ll meet someone today who captivates your heart. Female colleagues will be especially supportive and may assist you in completing pending tasks. While you may spend time planning ways to rejuvenate your body and improve your fitness, following through might remain a challenge. Your married life takes a unique turn today, and you may experience something truly out of the ordinary. Remedy: Enhance your financial well-being by consistently wearing clean and well-maintained clothes.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.