Aquarius: Engaging in sports or outdoor activities will help you recharge and regain your lost energy. Financially, it's a favorable day—long-awaited payments or dues may finally come through. Your sharp wit and charm will make you the center of attention in social settings. However, if you're heading out on a date, steer clear of sensitive or controversial topics to keep the mood light and pleasant. You understand the value of personal space, and today you'll have plenty of free time to enjoy. Consider using it to play your favorite sport, hit the gym, or simply unwind. Be mindful in your relationships—if others seem to have more influence over your decisions than your partner, it could create tension or resentment. Also, a family member's unexpected criticism might hurt your feelings, so stay grounded and don't take things too personally. Remedy: Seek the blessings of your mother or a motherly figure to foster emotional stability and inner peace.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.