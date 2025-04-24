Aquarius: Today is set to be filled with laughter and light, as most things unfold just the way you hope. However, a family member’s illness might bring some financial strain. In this moment, your care and presence matter more than the cost—focus on their well-being. You may find yourself busy with home repairs or social gatherings that keep your schedule packed. Matters of the heart may keep you awake tonight, as love stirs deep emotions. At work, you’re likely to feel appreciated and valued, which adds an extra spark to your day. You might even try to wrap up early to spend some quality time with your partner—but be prepared for unexpected delays like traffic that could test your patience. Be mindful not to overlook your partner’s small desires—whether it’s a favorite treat or a warm embrace. These little moments matter, and missing them could unintentionally cause hurt. Remedy: To keep love and harmony flowing in your relationship, offer help or support to those in need, especially to Kinnars (eunuchs).

Lucky Colour: Pale Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.