Aquarius: Today promises to be filled with joyful laughter and things going your way. You may see an improvement in your finances through speculation or unexpected gains. Your witty nature will make you a hit at social events. Romance may not be on the horizon today, but you can enjoy watching a web series on your mobile during your free time. Your spouse’s demands might cause you some stress. If you’re a businessman, consider revisiting and reviving any stalled plans today. Remedy: Sharing meals together in the kitchen can strengthen your bond of love.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM.