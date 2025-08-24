Aquarius: Focus on easing your tension to restore mental peace. Investments may prove beneficial, but be sure to seek the right advice beforehand. This is also a favorable time to discuss your new projects and ideas with your parents and gain their support. Personal relationships may feel delicate, so handle them with care. Support from female colleagues will help you accomplish new tasks successfully. In your free time, you’re likely to take up activities you’ve long planned but never managed to execute. On the personal front, your spouse may appear a bit indifferent toward your health today. Remedy: Enjoy a head and body oil massage before meeting your partner to nurture harmony and smoothness in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 9 pm.