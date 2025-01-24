Aquarius: Avoid wasting time daydreaming about unrealistic goals. Instead, channel your energy into meaningful pursuits. Financially, you’ll remain stable, and the favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras will present multiple opportunities to increase your earnings. Steer clear of individuals who might influence you to adopt harmful habits. Your sincerity and generosity in love are likely to be recognized and appreciated. Business-related travel will prove beneficial in the long term. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring joy into your day. Be cautious at school, as a disagreement with a senior could arise—keeping your anger in check is essential. Remedy: Worship and honor Lord Shiva, Bhairava, and Hanuman to enjoy a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.