Aquarius: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing the things you truly enjoy. Long-overdue payments or arrears will finally come through. However, your daughter’s illness might dampen your mood—be sure to shower her with love and care to lift her spirits. Love has incredible healing power, and your support will help her recover faster.

Positive energy will surround your love life today. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and stay updated with the latest technologies. As someone with a unique personality, you enjoy both lively moments with friends and peaceful time alone. Fortunately, you’ll manage to carve out some much-needed "me time" today. Romance will bloom as you and your spouse revisit cherished memories of your past together, rekindling old emotions. Remedy: Avoid alcohol to enhance happiness within your family, as it can amplify the negative effects of Mars.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 9 pm.