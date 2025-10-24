AQUARIUS

Abandon smoking to maintain physical health. Financial profits arrive unexpectedly by evening as loans return promptly. Your timely intervention saves someone's life. Family members take pride in news affecting you. Spontaneous romantic encounters manifest. Travel possibilities warrant exploration. Partner suspicion may escalate into conflict. Health can deteriorate suddenly, causing stress throughout the day. Remedy: Keep white sandalwood close to maintain mental peace.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.