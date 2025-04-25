Aquarius: Worrying excessively about your health might actually worsen your condition—stay calm and positive. Financial matters are likely to improve today, and you may even enjoy some unexpected monetary gains. You’ll share joyful moments with family and friends, bringing warmth to your day. When going out with your partner, express your authentic self—both in appearance and behavior. Originality will deepen your connection. If you've been caught up in a busy routine lately, you'll finally find some much-needed time for yourself. The love and affection of your partner will offer deep comfort, helping you forget life’s troubles. However, be mindful of your temper—there’s a possibility of a disagreement with an elder. Keeping your anger in check will help maintain peace. Remedy: For better health, offer food to young girls under the age of nine.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.