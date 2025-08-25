Aquarius: Today brings you the chance to unwind and recharge. Treat yourself to a soothing oil massage to relax tired muscles. Financially, things look brighter as delayed payments finally come through. Surround yourself with cheerful, supportive friends for a refreshing outing. Be mindful of your words in love—something you’ve said may have hurt your partner; acknowledge it quickly and make amends to restore harmony. At work, you’ll feel valued and appreciated, boosting your confidence. Learn to cherish your time and avoid spending it with people who drain your energy or create confusion. By evening, your spouse’s warmth and affection will comfort you, easing away your worries in an instant. Remedy: Donate raw coal to someone who irons clothes for a living to invite harmony and joy into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.