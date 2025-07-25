Aquarius: Your health will remain strong and supportive today. However, it’s important to monitor your spending closely—unplanned expenses could lead to financial strain in the near future. Friends will be encouraging and helpful, but choose your words wisely in conversations. The thought of reuniting with an old friend might fill your heart with excitement and anticipation. It’s a wonderful day to participate in social gatherings or religious events, bringing joy and connection. The affection of your spouse will help you momentarily forget life’s struggles and fill your heart with gratitude. For traders and businesspersons, today holds the promise of long-awaited profits—turning dreams into reality. Remedy: Wear a One Mukhi Rudraksha threaded in white to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.