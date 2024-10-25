Aquarius: Children will uplift your spirits this evening, making it the perfect time to plan a lovely dinner to unwind after a hectic day. Their cheerful presence will leave you feeling recharged. Today, you’ll find it easy to raise capital, recover outstanding debts, or secure funds for new projects. Spending time with family in social activities will create a pleasant and relaxed atmosphere for everyone. In matters of love, the line between dreams and reality will blur in the joy of togetherness. Businesspeople may feel inclined to prioritize family over work today, fostering harmony at home.

Expect a delightful surprise from your spouse, adding magic to your day. You'll also have the opportunity to fully enjoy your time, even if spent alone. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in your pooja ghar or family altar, and offer daily prayers to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.