Aquarius

Enjoyable outings and gatherings help you relax. Watch out for possible disputes with close ones which might escalate and cost money. Family matters may be unpredictable. Love is favored—cherish your relationship. Before starting new projects, consult experienced people for advice. The bond in your marriage will be especially evident. Share the importance of water with the younger generation. Remedy: Chant the Rahu mantra “Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat” 11 times for success.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.25 pm.