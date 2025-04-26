Aquarius: A lot will rest on your shoulders today, and having a clear mind will be essential for making important decisions. Financially, you will remain stable. Thanks to the favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras, you’ll come across many opportunities to earn money. However, those you live with may not be very pleased with you, no matter how hard you try to please them. Emotional disturbances might cause some discomfort. Some of you may embark on a long journey, which will be tiring but ultimately rewarding. Your spouse could express frustration with your relationship, possibly due to a lack of excitement in your conjugal life. While chatting with friends is a great way to pass time, too much phone conversation could lead to a headache. Remedy: Add red sandalwood to your bathing water to enhance the stability of your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.