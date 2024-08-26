Aquarius: Take a break and unwind today by engaging in hobbies and activities you enjoy most. Be mindful of your spending, as the Moon's influence might lead you to spend on unnecessary things. If you're looking to save money, consider discussing your plans with your spouse or parents. Your sharp wit will lighten the mood around you. Your boundless love is truly cherished by your partner. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to learn new technologies and skills. If you believe spending extra time with friends is a good idea, think again—it could lead to challenges later on. Today, your spouse might bring back memories of your teenage years with some playful antics. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.