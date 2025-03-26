Aquarius: Avoid oily and spicy foods to maintain good health. Some individuals of this sign may receive financial gains today through their children, making them feel proud. Steer clear of unnecessary arguments, confrontations, and fault-finding in others. Today, it will feel like everything—work, money, friends, and family—takes a backseat while you and your partner remain deeply connected. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and stay updated with the latest technologies. An unexpected journey may disrupt your plans to spend time with family. However, after facing many ups and downs, today will be a golden day to celebrate and cherish your love with your spouse. Remedy: Wear gold or a yellow thread in any form to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.