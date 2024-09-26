Aquarius: Today, you’ll be bursting with energy, completing tasks in half the time it normally takes. Investing in religious or spiritual activities could bring you mental peace and stability. However, your patience may be limited today, so be mindful of your words to avoid upsetting those around you. Romantic memories will fill your thoughts. Be prepared for some stress or worry caused by coworkers or subordinates. Your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any challenge you face. Your spouse may bring back memories of your teenage years, along with some playful mischief. Remedy: Feed bread or rotis to crows for a boost in your career.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.