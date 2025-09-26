Aquarius: A reunion with an old friend will lift your spirits and bring back cherished memories. Those connected with the dairy or milk industry may see good financial gains today. However, a family dispute over money matters could arise—encourage open and transparent communication to avoid misunderstandings. Be mindful of your words, as harsh speech might disturb harmony and affect your bond with your partner. Students may get distracted by excessive time on TV or mobile phones, leading to unproductive hours. Some tension with your spouse may trouble you today, but your ability to show respect and maintain dignity in public will help you preserve a positive image. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, worship Goddess Saraswati.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.