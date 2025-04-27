Aquarius: Today, you’ll be brimming with energy—whatever you tackle, you’ll accomplish in half the time you usually need. Traders and businesspeople with international connections may face financial setbacks, so proceed cautiously and think carefully before making any moves. Your boundless energy and enthusiasm will bring positive outcomes, helping to ease any domestic tensions. It will be hard to stay away from your beloved today, as your connection deepens. Expect some exciting overseas news and potential business opportunities. Despite a busy schedule, you'll find time for yourself, and you may even engage in a creative activity during your spare moments. You might feel a little frustrated with your partner’s constant chatter, but they’ll surprise you with something truly special. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, feed jaggery (gur) to cows.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.