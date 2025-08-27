Aquarius: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing what you truly enjoy. Financial gains may fall short of expectations, but relatives will be ready to support you. Matters of love might bring disappointment, but don’t lose hope—relationships often have their ups and downs. Knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage in dealing with colleagues. Unexpected travel could turn out to be tiring and stressful. In the morning, you may face small hurdles—like a power cut—but your spouse will step in to help you manage. Remedy: Brush your teeth with a neem twig to support financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.