Aquarius: Share your family concerns openly with your spouse. Take some time to reconnect and reaffirm your bond as a loving, nurturing couple. Your children will also sense the joy and harmony at home, creating a more peaceful and spontaneous atmosphere for everyone. Today is a good day to seek financial advice from senior family members and start applying their wisdom to your daily life. If you receive an invitation to a place you've never visited before, accept it gracefully—you may experience moments of pure, uplifting love. Your dedication and quality of work are likely to impress your seniors today. Although you'll realize the importance of giving more attention to your family, you might still struggle to balance it with other demands. Nonetheless, it looks like your spouse will shower you with special attention and affection. Remedy: Feed green millets (jowar, sorghum) to cows to attract positive benefits into your life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.