Aquarius: You'll be full of energy and accomplish something remarkable today. A creditor may come to you seeking repayment of a loan. While you’ll manage to repay it, this could lead to further financial difficulties, so try to avoid borrowing if possible. Focus on meeting the needs of your family members. Your love life will reach new heights today, starting with the joy of being with your partner and ending with dreams of each other. You’ll recognize that your family’s support is key to your success at work. It's not an ideal day for traveling, and there’s a chance that others might try to create discord in your relationship. Avoid following advice from outsiders. Remedy: Enhance your financial situation by offering a whole bulb of garlic and onion in running water.

Lucky Color: Blue

Lucky Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM