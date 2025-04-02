Aquarius: It's a perfect day to engage in activities that boost your confidence and happiness. If you live away from home for work or studies, be mindful of people who drain your time and money. Focus on projects that will bring prosperity to your entire family. Love will blur the lines between dreams and reality today, filling your heart with joy. Consider partnerships with ambitious and enterprising individuals. Take some time for self-reflection and identify areas for personal growth—it will lead to positive changes. Your spouse is in a fantastic mood today; support them in making it a truly memorable day for both of you. Remedy: Wear a one-mukhi (faced) Rudraksha in a white thread to enhance your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.