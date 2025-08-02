Aquarius: Begin your day with yoga and meditation—it will help you stay centered and maintain high energy levels throughout the day. If you wish to enjoy a smooth, stable life, pay close attention to your finances today. Smart choices now will help secure your future. Your spouse and children may shower you with extra affection, strengthening emotional bonds at home. In matters of love, positive energy surrounds you—making it a good time to nurture your relationship. You may receive meaningful advice from a spiritual mentor or elder, offering clarity or direction in life. Though men are from Mars and women from Venus, today their energies align beautifully—you'll feel deep connection and understanding in your relationships. Later in the day, a movie or series may spark a desire to escape to the hills or a peaceful getaway spot—let your imagination wander. Remedy: When positively aligned, Rahu symbolizes charity, creativity, and transformation. To strengthen your financial well-being, find creative ways to help and serve others—acts of selfless service will attract abundance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.