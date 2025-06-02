Aquarius: Engage your mind with something stimulating—perhaps a good book or an inspiring article.

You may feel tempted to travel or spend impulsively today, but think twice—regret could follow. Steer clear of sensitive or controversial topics with loved ones to avoid unnecessary tension. Take time to truly understand your partner’s emotions today; your empathy will mean a lot. It’s not the ideal day to host your boss or senior colleagues at home—better to wait for a more favorable moment. If you’re feeling disheartened by matters of money, love, or family, consider visiting a spiritual guide for clarity and peace. Your spouse will go out of their way to bring joy into your day—appreciate the gesture and share the warmth. Remedy: Touch the feet of your elder brothers and seek their blessings for success in business.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.