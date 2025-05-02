Aquarius: You’ll have plenty of time for yourself today—take advantage of it by going for a refreshing walk to boost your well-being. A surprise source of income may come your way, helping ease some financial concerns and bringing a sense of relief. It’s a favorable day overall, though someone you trusted might disappoint you. Stay grounded and learn from the experience. When spending time with your partner, let your true self shine. Authenticity in how you look and behave will only deepen your connection. You may receive uplifting news from afar by evening, bringing a wave of happiness. In your marriage, while personal space is valuable, today you’ll find joy in being especially close—romance will be alive and glowing. Embrace the moment! Positive thinking has a powerful influence on life. Consider reading something motivational or watching a feel-good movie to uplift your spirit. Remedy: Enhance your focus and inner clarity through regular yoga and meditation.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.