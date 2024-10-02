Aquarius: Today looks promising, and you may find relief from a lingering illness. Your dedication and hard work will be recognized, leading to some financial rewards. Take time to enjoy the company of children, even if it requires extra effort. Be mindful of your words, as something you said may hurt your partner. Acknowledge your mistake before it leads to conflict and make amends. If you’re a businessman, you might face an unexpected work trip that could cause some mental stress. For those working in an office, it’s best to steer clear of gossip. You may find yourself in the spotlight today as your assistance to someone is recognized. However, a lack of support from your partner during challenging times could leave you feeling disappointed. To ensure success in your job or business, be cautious about providing misleading information.

Lucky colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 PM to 6:30 PM.