Aquarius: Your personality will shine and attract admiration today. Financial worries are likely to ease with the support of friends. Some concern may arise regarding the health of an infant, but stay calm—failures and setbacks are a natural part of life. Despite a heavy workload, you will remain energetic and manage to complete all tasks ahead of schedule. Your magnetic and outgoing nature will win hearts around you. On the personal front, your spouse may inadvertently cause you a minor loss today. Remedy: Enhance family harmony by honoring and respecting wise, just, and learned individuals, including scholars and intellectuals.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.