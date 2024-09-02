Aquarius: Maintain a balanced diet to boost your physical health. Today, you'll realize the importance of money and how unnecessary spending can impact your future. Be cautious and avoid engaging in controversial topics that could lead to arguments with loved ones. Those who are deeply in love will feel its power today, as the music of love will make you forget everything else. Consider partnering with ambitious individuals for new ventures. Rituals or auspicious ceremonies may take place at home. Your day will be truly wonderful, as your spouse has planned something special for you. Remedy: For good health, donate mustard oil after looking at your reflection in it.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.